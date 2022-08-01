Ibrahim Ali Khan Has A Ball On Sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani And These Pics Are A Proof

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani already has the internet’s attention. After a spell of six years, Karan returns as a director with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt at the forefront. The film also has everyone’s attention for Saif Ali Khan’s handsome son Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his debut as an assistant director. While glimpses of him from the sets have surfaced online in the past, a new set of pictures have hit online showing Ibrahim bonding with actor Arhaan Khan.

On Monday, several unseen pictures from the set featuring Ibrahim and Arhaan having a blast together went viral. He was seen making faces while the crew took pictures.

Over the weekend, veteran actor Dharmendra shared a picture of himself on social media and announced that he was back on the sets to wrap his share of filming for the movie. Sporting a crisp white kurta while smiling for the camera, the 86-year-old actor wrote, “Friends, with his blessings your good wishes..I am back to my job. Love you all."

The actor was also joined by his son Bobby Deol and grandson Aryaman Deol, who came all the way to the sets to spend some time with him.

Touted to be a new-age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will also feature Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Alia had recently wrapped her share of the filming. Karan took to Instagram and shared a video in which the crew bid farewell to her. “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!" he wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

