It is not a secret that Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be making his acting debut and if reports are to be believed, the star kid is travelling to Kullu-Manali on Monday, February 20 for the same.

As reported by E-times, Ibrahim will begin shooting in Kullu-Manali for his acting debut which will be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani. Interestingly, the news of Ibrahim’s travel comes a day after Boman Irani also took to his Instagram handle and revealed that his son is all set to begin his first feature film as a director.

Last month, it was also reported that Ibrahim is working on his physical transformation for his acting debut movie. “While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously," a source cited by Pinkvilla had claimed.

Besides Ibrahim, the film is also likely to star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Reportedly, it will be the remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam. “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama reported in May 2022. However, it should also be noted that there is no official announcement for Ibrahim’s acting debut so far.

Even though Ibrahim is yet to come in front of the screen, he has previously directed Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. He worked as an assistant director for the film. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s comeback to direction after his 2016 flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It will hit theatres in April this year.

