Ibrahim Ali Khan Is 'Embarrassed,' Finds Palak Tiwari Hiding Her Face in Viral Video 'Childish'

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, took over the online world after they were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai recently. This was the first time when Palak and Ibrahim were papped together. While the duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. Since then, the duo’s pictures have gone viral on social media, with netizens wondering if the two are dating.

However, a new report in BollywoodLife suggests that the two have not contacted each other since their public appearance. A source has informed the portal that the duo has decided to maintain a distance. “Ibrahim was not very impressed by the way Palak was hiding her face, it rather left him embarrassed. It was their first meeting in a public place and the way Palak reacted was very childish. However, Palak too was a tad bit embarrassed seeing herself as the video went viral. And after their viral spotting Palak and Ibrahim haven’t contacted each other. Well, it will be too soon to say it’s over as they were just friends but definitely had a liking for each other. But for now, they have maintained their distance," the source claimed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation after she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which is touted to be a horror-thriller. The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The movie went on floors in December 2020 in Pune.

On the other hand, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ibrahim is Saif’s child with his first wife Amrita Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.