The reports of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut have been making headlines for a long time now. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Ibrahim’s movie will not have any leading lady. Reportedly, it is because Ibrahim did not want to do a ‘conventional debut’.

“Sarzameen is not that kind of a film. Ibrahim was sure he did not want a conventional debut. This is a very unusual debut, and Ibrahim is thoroughly ready for the challenge," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

However, besides Ibrahim, the film is also likely to star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

This comes days after it was reported that Ibrahim has already left for Kullu-Manali to begin shooting for his film which will be directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

Last month, it was also reported that Ibrahim is working on his physical transformation for his acting debut movie. “While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously," a source cited by Pinkvilla had claimed.

Reportedly, Sarzameen will be the remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam. “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama reported in May 2022.

However, it should also be noted that there is no official announcement regarding Ibrahim’s acting debut so far.

Even though Ibrahim is yet to come in front of the screen, he has previously directed Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. He worked as an assistant director for the film. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s comeback to direction after his 2016 flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It will hit theatres in April this year.

