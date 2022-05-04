Icon to Housefull 5, Pooja Hegde all Set to Achieve Pan-India Recognition With These Films

Actor Pooja Hegde had three consecutive releases — Radhe Shyam (Telugu), Beast (Tamil), and Acharya (Telugu) — and none of them received a blockbuster response. Despite these failures, Pooja is quite optimistic about work, which is getting her the pan India recognition. Pooja will be seen in an array of Telugu and Hindi films in the next couple of years.

According to reports, Pooja will be doing an item song for Tollywood film F3: Fun and Frustration, which has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada and others will be seen in this film.

Pooja will also be a part of the Tollywood film Bharateeyudu Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar. This is Pooja’s third film with Harish. Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is expected to release around October 5 this year. There are huge expectations of this Pawan Kalyan-starrer. Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in this film.

There is a lot of curiosity around Pooja’s yet to be released Telugu project AA21. The plot of this film is not revealed yet. AA21 is directed by Koratala Siva. Besides Pooja, Allu Arjun and Gaurav Pareek are also part of this film.

Pooja will be seen with Allu Arjun and Krithi Shetty in Telugu film, Icon. Icon is written and directed by Venu Sriram.

Pooja will also be seen in Bollywood films Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Housefull 5. Cirkus is directed by Rohit Shetty and written by Yunus Sajawal. Cirkus narrates the story of a circus operator and his gymnast friends trying to revive the extinct circus culture. Besides Pooja, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others will also be seen in this film.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is directed by Farhad Samji. Pooja will be seen opposite Salman Khan in this film.

Housefull 5 is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandsons Limited. Besides Pooja, Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever and others will also be seen in this film.

