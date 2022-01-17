'Iconic Couple' Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Go on Lunch Date in LA; Pics Win Over Internet

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, were clicked on a romantic lunch date at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday. The restaurant, that Priyanka and Nick visited for their lunch outing, shared pictures of the duo on its official Instagram and called them “iconic couple" in the caption.

“We had the honour of serving the most iconic couple @nickjonas and @priyankachopra today at Shore Rider! Thanks for coming in and watching the game with us! #shorerider #nickjonas #jonasbrothers #priankachopra," the caption on the pictures read.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted at a beach close to San Diego, in the United States. The couple, who has been spending time away from social media since New Year’s Eve, was seen taking a stroll on the beach with their dogs, Diana and Gino. Onlookers spotted the couple walking hand-in-hand while they walked their pets.

In the pictures, shared by TMZ, Priyanka and Nick were seen twinning, wearing a pair of denim, a shirt, and leather jackets over it. Priyanka’s jacket appeared to feature the words ‘A Christmas Carol’. An onlooker informed the international publication that they were at the beach for almost half an hour at the beach, during which they ‘were super happy, chatting most of the time as they held hands and walked with their 2 dogs.’

Meanwhile, in a new interview, Priyanka opened up about the divorce rumours that erupted after she dropped her surnames on Instagram. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Priyanka said, “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. It’s just a professional hazard… Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that."

