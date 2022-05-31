Iconic TV Shows That Will Take 90s Kids on a Nostalgic Trip

We have entered a new era of OTT streaming services and smart television sets. However, despite the emergence of OTT platforms and other digital streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime and many more, the daily soaps on television which aired in the 1990s will always be remembered fondly.

Here are some of the iconic TV shows that you probably grew up with as a kid. This will send you on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane,

Sonpari

At some point in our lives, many of us have fantasised about angels or a fairy to grant us our wishes and help us through difficult times. Mrunal Kulkarni took on that role beautifully and made the fantasies come true onscreen in this popular TV show.

Karishma ka Karishma

Helmed by Marathi director Swapna Waghmare Joshi, the series is a remake of American sitcom Small Wonder. Jhanak Shukla played the role of a robot named Karishma and the show blended science fiction and humor quite well.

Shararat

Inspired by the American teen sitcom Sabrina The Teenage Witch, this show starred Farida Jalal and Shruti Seth in the lead roles. The television series told the story of a teenager who received magical powers on her 18th birthday.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Looking at the fanbase of this series, one realises that the craze created by this series still remains intact. “Monisha, how downmarket" or “Monisha, how middle-class," were pretty much the famous catchphrases throughout the show, uttered by Maya Sarabhai played by Ratna Pathak Shah.

Dil Mil Gaye

The beautiful love story of Dr Armaan and Riddhima made you both smile and shed tears in your teenage years. The show even gave India a new crush, Karan Singh Grover.

Hum Paanch

This one is an unforgettable classic from the mid-1990s and told the hilarious tales revolving around Anand Mathur, played by Ashok Saraf and his five daughters, each with a peculiar trait. This show was also Vidya Balan’s first foray into the world of entertainment and she would later establish herself as a leading actress in Bollywood.

