Identify This South Indian Actor From Her Childhood Photo. It's The Easiest

Fans cherish the childhood photographs of their favourite stars. However, they often get stumped when it comes to recognising these stars from their childhood pictures. Can you guess this famous actor from South India from this childhood photo? Hint: She will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu in her upcoming films.

The cute little girl in the photograph is Keerthy Suresh. She will be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar, the remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh. Keerthy will also star with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is scheduled for release in theatres on May 12, 2022.

Keerthy Suresh is also reprising the role of Kriti Sanon from Mimi in its Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam remake. Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, was about a surrogate mother. The film garnered a lot of praise from both audiences and critics.

Keerthy began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s, and after studying fashion design, she returned to the screen. The Malayalam film Geethaanjali released in 2013, marked her debut in the lead role. Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017), Nenu Local (2017), Thaana Serndha Kootam (2018), Mahanati (2018), Sarkar (2018), and Annaatthe (2018) are among her hit flicks (2021).

For the Telugu film Mahanati, she got the National Film Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of actress Savitri (2018). She has received three SIIMA Awards, one Filmfare Award South, and two Zee Cine Awards Telugu.

She starred in Nag Ashwin’s epic Mahanati in which she played the late actor Savitri and won critical acclaim for her performance.

Her performance in the film was named one of Film Companion’s 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade.

For the unversed, Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of Malayalam film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka.

