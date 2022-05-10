Idhayathai Thirudathey’s Hima Bindhu Leaves Show, Navin Kumar Gets Engaged

Actors Navin Kumar and Hima Bindhu feature in the popular love drama Idhayathai Thirudathey. The Tamil TV series was quite popular with the people. The on-screen couple, Navin-Hima, has also received a lot of attention. Their on-screen romance has fuelled conjecture that the reel Jodi might get married in real life as well.

The rumours grew despite the performers’ unwillingness to participate in such talk. However, on April 15, Navin put a full stop to all the conjecture when he proposed to Sun TV news journalist Kanmani Sekar. According to reports, their engagement ceremony was attended by family members and close friends.

While this news has cheered their admirers, the ones who loved the on-screen pair Navin and Hima are a bit saddened and shocked by this news.

Well, that’s not it for Hima fans. The latest buzz suggests that the actor has now bid adieu to the show. However, there has been no confirmation, neither from the production nor Hima. Fans are concerned about Hima and speculating the reasons for her departure.

Meanwhile, Navin and Hima are popular as Shiva and Sahana respectively on Idhayathai Thirudathey. The series crossed the 1000-episode mark a few months ago.

The plot of Idhayathai Thirudathey season 2 revolves around Sahana, Shiva, and their daughter Aishwarya. While the couple gets separated by circumstances, Sahana gets custody of their daughter.

