'If a Biopic is Made, Ayushmann Khurrana Should Play My Character': Bobby Darling

Bobby Darling, now Pakhi Sharma, the first transwoman artiste was once among the well-known personalities in the entertainment industry. Being an ardent social media user, Bobby enjoys a huge fan following. She has been a part of many movies, ads, and television shows.

Bobby Darling has recently expressed a special wish through celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani that whenever a biopic on her life is made, Ayushmann Khurrana should play her role.

“Bobby earnestly desires that a good production house takes up the project of making a biographic film on her personal life and her struggles to fit in the binary gender dominated Bollywood Industry. She would be happy if Ayushman Khurana plays her character as she feels that he would do complete justice to the role," the caption read.

In talks with Viral Bhayani, Bobby further shared that she wants to make a comeback in the industry.

“She tells me that she wants to get back to work in the industry. For seven years, there has been not a single offer due to her health issues. I’m perfectly all right and all set like yesterday, she says," a part of the caption read.

Bobby watched Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Sharing a selfie, she wrote, “Finally SPECTACLES FOR FAR SIGHTEDNESS. Went to Watch a Movie after So Long in a Theater CHANDIGARH KARE AASHIQUI LOVELY FILM with a very strong message……Must WATCH."

Bobby was last seen in 2018 playing the role of Karry in the Tiyasha Roy-starrer TV series, Krishnakoli. She married Ramneek Sharma has been mostly away from the entertainment industry. But soon after, she filed for divorce citing domestic violence and unnatural sex.

Bobby’s struggle did not end here, after facing domestic violence, Bobby suffered a massive paralysis attack. Earlier, Bobby Darling was also in discussion about the rumours of her pregnancy. But later, she had herself dismissed all those rumours.

