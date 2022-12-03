'If He Doesn't Come to Meet...' Charu Asopa Slams Rajeev Sen's Claims of Not Letting Him Meet Daughter

Charu Asopa reacted to claims that she was not allowing her estranged husband Rajeev Sen to meet their daughter Ziana. The actor couple has filed a divorce a few weeks ago and Charu moved out of the couple’s Mumbai home to a place of her own. She also holds custody of their daughter Ziana. Addressing his recent claims about her stopping him from meeting Ziana, Charu said that she is not stopping him but it is he who has not come and met her.

Speaking with ETimes, Charu said, “I want to say that this is on papers, I have told him on messages and face to face, and something his entire family knows that Ziana’s relationships are going to be the same. It’s only mine and Rajeev’s relationship that has ended. I am not separating the two and he can meet her anytime. But he hides this from media and others. He can meet her anytime."

“Legally he might be able to meet her once a week or thrice or four times in a month but I have told Rajeev that whenever he wants to meet Ziana, he can drop me a message and he can come home. He is her father and has all the right to meet her but if he doesn’t come to meet her then what I can do about it. It’s been a month since we have shifted. He hasn’t come even once," she added. She added that Ziana is in touch with the Sen family.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September for their daughter. However, they have once again parted ways and have headed for divorce.

