'If My Mother Had Not Paid Attention...': Deepika Padukone Battling Depression

Deepika Padukone has been making people aware of mental health for a long time. She once suffered from depression and is currently in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, where she is expanding a programme of her mental health foundation Live Love Laugh ahead of World Mental Health Day which will be celebrated on October 10.

During her journey, the actress spoke about the importance of care in dealing with mental illness. In a recent interview with NDTV, Deepika Padukone said that if her mother had not identified the symptoms of her mental illness, she does not know what condition she would be in today.

When Deepika was further asked about her family’s role during her treatment of mental illness, she said it is very crucial. In her personal life too, the role of caregivers has been extremely important. “That’s why my mother is here, that’s why my sister has been so passionate and has been a part of this campaign for many years," she added.

She further added that when she hears caregivers’ stories, she knows that the caregiver’s mental health is as important as the victim’s. In her case, if her mother and caregiver had not recognised her symptoms and had not been proactive in taking her to the doctor or helping her, she can’t imagine what situation she would be in today.

Deepika further said that her mother used to make sure that her treatment continued regularly. Doctors should be consulted on time, which surely affects the caregiver. This is not a new thing. Be it mental illness or any other illness, she thinks there is usually pressure on the caregivers too.

Deepika came out about her mental illness in 2015 and revealed that she battled depression a year before that and sought help. The actress’ foundation Live Love Laugh aims to help those struggling with their mental health.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently made a blink-and-miss appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The actor will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which is scheduled to release next year on January 25. Deepika will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and she also has the official Hindi remake of the 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, also starring Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

