If Not An Actor, Kartik Aryan Would Be ...

We believe after finishing their 12th grade, PCM students have two options: Engineering and Engineering. But what if we say we have some gems ruling the B-town after their engineering degree?

Not one or two but many, but today we will be talking about the guy who is winning millions of hearts. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has left his imprint on the B-Town. Are we hearing some guesses? Yes, you are right, we are talking about the one and only Kartik Aryan.

Starting with Karthik Aaryan’s schooling, the actor studied at Kiddies School and St. Paul’s Kids School, Gwalior. Karthik started taking his acting career seriously in class 11. After completing his schooling, he shifted to Mumbai and did his Engineering in Biotechnology at D.Y. Patil College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai, where he skipped classes and travelled for hours to auditions. Today, if he was not in the acting field, he would be working in this field.

Karthik has reached the peak of success despite having no family connection to the film industry. However, he had no source of income at first. During the filming of his debut film, Pyaar Ka Panchnama, Karthik shared a two-bedroom apartment with 12 other people. In his interviews, the actor regularly brings up these recollections.

Kartik Aaryan was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film became an instant box office success. It became one of the year’s highest-grossing Hindi films. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has been filming Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. Aside from that, he is working on an intriguing slate of films. He has Freddy, which stars Alaya F, Captain India, which stars Kabir Khan, and Satya Prem Ki Katha, which stars Kiara Advani.

