'... If Protector Becomes Predator': Riteish Deshmukh on 13-Year-Old Girl Raped By SHO

A 13-year-old girl, from Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, went to file a complaint against four men who abducted and gang-raped her. However, at the police station, the girl was raped again by the station house officer (SHO), the minor alleged. Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted about the matter and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

He tweeted a video clip from NDTV and said, “If this is true then nothing could be worse. Where will people go to seek justice if the protector becomes the predator? Such people should be hanged on the streets. Government should take action as soon as possible."

Advertisement

People are reacting to the tweet and tagging Akhilesh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, as well. More than 8,000 people liked this tweet and around 2,000 people have re-tweeted it.

The 13-year-old victim has accused the SHO of raping her. Following these accusations, Station House Officer (SHO) Tilakdhari Saroj was arrested.

An FIR has been registered against six persons, including the station chief, in this case. All other policemen at the police station have already been suspended from duty. The matter is being investigated at the DIG level, and they have been asked to submit a report within 24 hours.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint, alleging that on April 22, four local men kidnapped her daughter and took her to Bhopal. They allegedly raped her during their three-day stay in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh. On April 26, the men left the girl at the local police station and she was handed over to her aunt.

The girl was summoned to the police station the next day to give her statement. According to the accusation, the girl’s aunt took her to the station house officer’s cabin in the evening, where he raped her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.