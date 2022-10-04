'If We Come Together, Films Will Make Rs 3000-4000 Cr': Salman Khan on North-South Cinema

The release date of Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather is approaching. The megastar and Salman Khan are busy promoting it. On Sunday, during the release of the film’s Hindi teaser, Salman spoke with the media about his experience of working in South cinema.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood stated that while many want to make Hollywood films, he prefers to make films in the South. A film generally earns 300-400 crores, but if Bollywood stars and south stars work together, the film will earn “Rs 3000 to 4000 crore" at the box office and reach a larger audience.

“People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the south. The thing is that once we all start working together, just imagine the numbers that we will have, that is the main thing. People watch it here, people watch it in the south, you have all the theatres.

“His (Chiranjeevi) fans go and watch me. My fans become his fans; his fans become my fans. So, everyone just grows and grows, the numbers become very large. People talk about ₹ 300-400 crores, if we all get together, then we can cross ₹ 3000-4000 crores," Salman Khan said, according to a report in PTI.

GodFather, directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Ram Charan, stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in major roles. Salman Khan appears in the film as Chiranjeevi’s brother in an extended cameo. On the occasion of Vijayadashami, the film will be released in theatres on October 5.

