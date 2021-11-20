IFFI 2021: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Perform at Opening Ceremony; Sidharth Malhotra Dances at Cousin's Wedding

The opening ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) had in store a power-packed performance by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The images from the prestigious event see the actor in his natural energetic form as he delivered an electrifying performance to the audience in Goa. Dressed in a black t-shirt paired with a black jacket and ripped jeans of the same colour, the ‘Bhai of Bollywood flaunted some uber-cool dance steps.

On November 19, Sidharth Malhotra attended his cousin’s wedding and the actor looked extremely handsome in an all-black sherwani. What enhanced the overall outfit was a maroon turban. While sharing his look for the wedding on his Instagram account, Sidharth wrote, “Dilli Ki Shaadi." Now, a couple of videos of the actor grooving to Bollywood songs at the celebration have surfaced online.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has defended his statement supporting actress Kangana Ranaut’s remarks ‘bheek’ remark over India’s Independence. Gokhale, on Friday, clarified that he had not given any ‘insulting remarks’ against Indian freedom fighters. He said that he has the right to support Kangana’s comment as an Indian citizen.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday disclosed that ‘Sholay’ was his all-time favourite film and that ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’, the K. Balachander movie starring Kamal Haasan, was among the best to be shot in his state. Soon after delivering his speech at the inaugural ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday, November 20, Sawant engaged in a rapid-fire question-answer session with the show’s host, Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, much to the delight of the audience.

Saif Ali Khan is literally living the royal life. The actor, who is the current Nawab of the erstwhile Indian princely state of Pataudi, has just returned to Mumbai after vacationing at his ancestral house with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. “Pataudi is a magical place that simply traps you. It is like Hotel California, which nobody wants to leave," says the actor adding, “I could spend another month here, but unfortunately I had to come back as I have to go to Kanpur and start my work on the Hindi adaptation of Vikram Vedha (a 2017 Tamil hit film featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi)."

