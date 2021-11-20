IFFI 2021: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh's Power-packed Performance at Opening Ceremony, See Pics

The opening ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) had in store a power-packed performance by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The images from the prestigious event see the actor in his natural energetic form as he delivered an electrifying performance to the audience in Goa. Dressed in a black t-shirt paired with a black jacket and ripped jeans of the same colour, the ‘Bhai of Bollywood flaunted some uber-cool dance steps.

Not just Salman, the audiences also got to witness a remarkable performance from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. And the Gully Boy actor showcased his unique fashion sense on the stage as well. For one of his performances, he was dressed in a bright orange jacket which he paired with shimmery pants. He seemed to enter the stage on a bike. For another performance, he was dressed in a green Anarkali with pink borders. He was even dressed as a cricketer as the actor will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev for his upcoming film ’83.

After Salman and Ranveer, it was Shraddha Kapoor’s turn to impress the audiences. She looked all things gorgeous in a blue ensemble.

Popular television actress Mouni Roy and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, too, graced the stage.

Meanwhile, IFFI Goa this year will feature 148 films from about 73 countries in the International Section. The festival will have about 12 world premieres, about seven international premieres, 26 Asia premieres and about 64 India premieres. An array of world-renowned filmmakers, actors, technicians, critics, academicians and film enthusiasts will come together to celebrate cinema and the art of filmmaking through various film screenings, presentations, masterclasses, panel discussions and seminars.

