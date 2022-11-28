IFFI 2022: Chiranjeevi Honoured, Says 'Regional Has To Go, It Should Only Be Indian Films'

South superstar Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. The actor was felicitated by the Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa.

During the red carpet of the event, Chiranjeevi revealed how he has been waiting for this day for a long time and recalled how there was a time when no South cinema actors used to attend or feature at the film festival. “I was expecting this moment to happen. I was at the same film festival years back, I used to hardly see any south actors," he said. Chiranjeevi went on to say how the term ‘regional cinema’ must not be used because it is ‘Indian cinema’ at the end of the day. “Regional has to go, the film should be an Indian film," he added.

Meanwhile, after being honoured on stage, Chiranjeevi thanked IFFI and the government of India. He also thanked the film industry and mentioned how he owes a lot to the showbiz world. “Always be grateful to my parents for giving me birth as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad and to the film industry which gave birth as Chiranjeevi," he said.

While speaking at the mega event, Chiranjeevi also assured his fans that he will continue to act till his last breath. “I will never leave films for the lifetime, I will be here always," he said.

Chiranjeevi concluded by saying that the film industry is a ‘corruption-less profession’ where only talent matters.

Congratulating the superstar, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also said at the event, “Congratulations to the superstar of our times Chiranjeevi Ji who has been conferred with Indian Film Personality of the Year award.He has had an illustrious career spanning nearly 4 decades&over 150 films that have left audiences spellbound".

