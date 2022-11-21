IFFI 2022: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Chiranjeevi Garu For Winning Indian Film Personality of the Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated South Superstar Chiranjeevi for bagging Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced that Chiranjeevi is the Indian Film Personality of the Year, at the opening of the film festival in Goa. He also congratulated the megastar via his Twitter handle. Sharing Anurag Thakur’s tweet, PM Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt note for the megastar.

Mentioning how Chiranjeevi Garu’s work has “endeared him to film lovers across generations”, PM Modi wrote, “Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at IFFI Goa.”

In his tweet, Anurag Thakur said, “Indian Film Personality… Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, with over 150 films as an actor, dancer and producer. He is immensely popular in Telugu Cinema with incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations.”

Union minister G Kishan Reddy also congratulated the actor for the feat. In his tweet, the union minister heaped praises on his craft. “Congratulations to Sri Chiranjeevi Garu on being conferred ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year’ award at the IFFI Goa. An actor par excellence with more than 150 films to his credit, he has enthralled film enthusiasts with his brilliant performances,” Reddy tweeted.

Chiranjeevi Garu is regarded as one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. The 67-year-old made his acting debut in 1978 with the film Punadhirallu. In a career spanning over four decades, the actor has starred in over 150 films in Telugu along with other languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Godfather which also featured Salman Khan and Nayanthara.

