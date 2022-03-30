IGT: Gravity Defying Act Makes Abhishek Bachchan Scream, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam Amazed; Watch

Talent reality shows often leave viewers awestruck as these often showcase some unbelievable, nail-biting performances which leave the audience and judges impressed. Talking about talent reality shows, in the recent promo of India’s Got Talent, we see Abhishek Bachchan along with co-stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur as they visited the sets for the promotions of their upcoming film Dasvi. In the promo, we see the Dhoom actor left amazed after watching a gravity-defying act by a group of dancer/gymnasts named Warrior Squad. He was seen in shock as dancers of the Warrior Squad did some daredevil stunts.

Sony tv shared an exciting promo on their official Twitter handle that sees the Dasvi star cast amazed by breath-taking performance by Warrior Squad.

The short clip sees Abhishek in a white and grey sweatshirt, with his hands on his mouth in shock, and getting up from his chair on seeing an unexpected stunt. Other guests and judges can be heard screaming in the video. While talking to the squad after their act, Abhishek lauds the performance by the dance/gymnast group saying, “This is unbelievable. Aapko yaha dekh ke bahut chhota feel hora hai hum sab ko (We are feeling very small on watching your act here)."

As the promo continues, it features Shilpa, who is screaming and getting up from her chair to turn her back to the stage in order to avoid seeing it. We also see Kirron Kher covering her face with her saree.

As soon as the promo released, viewers chimed into the comments section and heaped praises on the Warrior Squad by leaving heart and fire emoticons. While a fan reacted to the promo by writing, “Love you Warrior Squad." Another commented, “Aag lgaa di bhai ree (Brother, you have put the stage on fire)." A third comment reads, “Bap ray kya kmal ka hai (Oh my god, how amazing)."

For the unversed, recently, the Warrior Squad recently received an invitation from America’s Got Talent for an audition. Speaking to India Today, Warrior Squad leader Rahul said, “My group and I cannot express our happiness and excitement in words. For starters, Jackie Shroff Sir praised our performance and the next thing, we’re invited to the TV audition round for America’s Got Talent."

“It’s like a double bonanza for us! I remember a time when we did not have a proper place to rehearse so we would clean wedding grounds on our own to practice there. I am very elated to have received this opportunity and I am so grateful to the platform of India’s Got Talent to have motivated us with this news. We will continue to give our best and keep working hard," added Rahul.

