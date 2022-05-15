IIFA 2022 Postponed Again Due To UAE President's Demise; To Be Held In July

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 also known as IIFA, have been postponed. The awards which were scheduled to be held from May 19 to May 21 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, will now take place in the month of July. The decision comes after the demise of the President of the UAE, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the 40 days of mourning period that has been announced thereafter.

“With this sad news, the UAE nation is in a state of mourning and has declared a 40-day mourning period. In solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE and with the national mourning being observed, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the 19th to 21st of May 2022 has been postponed," the statement read as reported by Indian Express.

The statement further mentioned the mega awards will now be held from July 14 to July 16. “IIFA expresses its apologies to all the fans and ticketholders and promises a bigger, more exciting celebration of the India-UAE friendship at the later date," the statement further added.

Earlier on May 14, the official Twitter handle of IIFA also mourned the death of the President of the UAE. “With the sad news of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, passing away we share our deepest condolences with his family and the people of UAE. May God have mercy on him and grant him eternal peace," the tweet read.

This is for the second time that IIFA 2022 has been postponed. The awards were earlier scheduled to be held in March 2022 but were then postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

