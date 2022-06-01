IIFA 2022: Rockstar DSP Set To Perform Hit Songs from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise

Movie buffs are all excited for the biggest award function in Bollywood - IIFA Awards. The prestigious award ceremony is all set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 2nd June to 4th June. Just like every other year, the mega event is going to be a starry event as many stars are all set to perform at the award function. Megastar Salman Khan will be hosting IIFA 2022, and now, here’s an exciting piece of news. As per a report in Bollywood Life, South’s most famous music composer Rockstar DSP will be performing at the awards and it’s going to be Pushpa fever on stage as he is all set to perform his chartbuster songs from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

The publication quoted a source saying, “The hysteria surrounding Rockstar DSP’s Pushpa: The Rise album still continues even after months of its release. Having given the country the best music of the year, the internet is still humming his popular numbers. DSP will perform to his hit numbers like Oo Antava, Srivalli and others at the IIFA Awards. The entire act is still under prep process, but it will be extraordinary."

The songs from Pushpa: The Rise became an instant hit, soon after they were released. From Oo Antava to Srivalli to Saami, all the songs from the film were loved by one and all. Not just the Telugu tracks, but even the Hindi songs from the movie received a great response.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year. The film was a blockbuster at the box office, and the Hindu dubbed version also did very well. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film Pushpa: The Rule. As the songs of Pushpa: The Rise were so good, the expectations from the music of the sequel are also quite high.

Speaking about IIFA 2022, many big names from the industry are expected to perform at the awards. A few days ago, writer-director Milap Zaveri tweeted that he is writing gags for the show. He had tweeted, “Super excited to be writing some hilarious acts/gags for @IIFA Abu Dhabi this year for @BeingSalmanKhan @Riteishd @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn @ManishPaul03 My 7th time writing for the show! Looking forward to working again with @virafsarkari @WizAndreTimmins @wizsabbas."

According to reports, the release of Pushpa part 2 could be delayed as the writer and director of the movie, Sukumar, is taking a lot of time to finish the script. He is making a lot of additions and also focusing on dialogues, which can be trendsetters. Many reports claim that Sukumar craves perfection and looks for detailing.

Allu Arjun is expected to start shooting the first schedule of Pushpa: The Rule in July. Before the shooting, Allu Arjun is expected to go on a short trip with family, according to reports. Work for Pushpa: The Rule 2 has already started in terms of location scouting and script. Srikanth Vissa, who penned dialogues for Pushpa: The Rise will work for the sequel also.

Pushpa: The Rule will continue narrating the story of rivalry between Pushpa Raj and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil. The second part will also mark the conclusion to this rivalry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song was the highlight of Pushpa: The Rise. Many reports suggest that instead of Samantha, Disha Patani will be roped in for the sequel.

