IIIT Hyderabad PhD Scholars Develop AI Powered Tool That Will Replace Subtitles on OTT

Majority of audiences prefer subtitles when they watch any film or series on any OTT platform in a language that they don’t understand. Subtitles have enabled people to consume their favourite content in any language they want. However, at times it is difficult to fully grasp the story with the help of subtitles.

A few students from International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad’s Centre for Visual Information Technology, who most likely faced the same problem, are now working on an Artificial Intelligence powered tool for OTT platforms, which will replace subtitles. According to reports, two PhD scholars have created a new deep tech Artificial Intelligence online tool that has the potential to make a difference.

The patented tool from a startup, NeuralSync AI, mentored by IIIT-H, can morph authentic-looking dialogues using a single video clip of a person or digital avatar in the dialect of your preference, in a matter of minutes. Way2Lip is the name of the app.

Rudrabha Mukhopadhyay and Prajwal KR have developed the US-patented technology possessed by IIIT-H under the supervision of Prof CV Jawahar and Prof Vinay Namboodiri.

According to the brains behind this technology, if this soft solution is implemented into any OTT platform, a subscriber in any region of the country may view a movie in another language with properly dubbed conversations. A Spanish movie on Netflix, for example, can be seen in Telugu or any other language with excellent dubbing.

According to Rudrabha, a software developer at NeuralSync AI, the programme and its web interface may reduce dubbing time to minutes. Video portions may now be shot using a smartphone thanks to advanced technology.

Rudrabha goes on to say that practically all European and Asian languages, with the exception of Mandarin, can be easily dubbed, and with AI integrating with video production, mismatched lip motions will be a relic of the past.

