Ila Arun Congratulates Alia Bhatt's Mother Ahead of Actress' Wedding: 'Soni Sasu Ma Ban Raheein Hai'

Veteran Bollywood actress Ila Arun congratulated Soni Razdan on her daughter Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, which is supposed to happen this month. Although none of the actors has revealed any detail about the marriage, Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt confirmed that it will take place this month. Amid these reports and speculations, the Jodhaa Akbar actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Razdan and congratulated her as she is going to be a mother-in-law soon.

She shared a photo with Soni where both of them can be seen twinning in white gorgeous sarees and wrote, “Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai. ❤️congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer. ."

Several publications have reported that the wedding rituals are expected to happen over this weekend. RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow have been decked up with lights and other decorations, seemingly confirming the news of the reported wedding.

While the exact date for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding is still unknown, the would-be groom’s sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni was spotted arriving in Mumbai from Delhi on Tuesday. Ridhima had her daughter Samara and husband Bharat Sahni with her. The jewellery designer was spotted chit-chatting with the waiting paparazzo at the airport but did not respond clearly when quizzed about the wedding date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

