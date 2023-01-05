Ilaiyaraaja Finishes Scoring Music For Lakshmy Ramakrishnan’s Next Directorial

Actor-turned-director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is busy working on her next directorial, which will be reportedly titled Are You Ok Baby? What has piqued the audience’s interest in the film is the association of prominent music composer Ilaiyaraaja. The music maestro has completed scoring the music of this film, Lakshmy informed fans on Twitter. She wrote, “Grateful and humbled to have got the opportunity to work with the #Maestro #Iliaraja Sir, his passion, energy and commitment is just amazing!!! So much to learn from the legend! RR is completed, can’t wait to show the film to you folks"

Lakshmy has also attached a photo in which Ilaiyaraaja is sitting with other members of the crew. He seems quite engrossed while practising on his Casio.

Illaiyaraaja was on board as a composer, but Lakshmy tweeted that he would compose only one song for the film. The House Owner director felt that she should have roped in Ilaiyaraaja for at least two more songs.

Apart from Ilaiyaraaja, the cast of this untitled film has also elevated the social media buzz around it. The cast comprises some revered names from the industry like P Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles. Filmmaker Mysskin is also portraying a cameo in this film

Lakshmy is every bit excited about her directorial venture and talked about it in an interview with a portal. She said that this film is her fifth directorial venture and it revolves around a baby. When Lakshmy gave this interview, she told the portal that 70% of her film was completed. She also displayed happiness at the prospect of Illaiyaraaja scoring the music for her film. This film is produced by Lakshmy’s home banner.

