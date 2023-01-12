Ilaiyaraaja Tweets On RRR's Golden Globes Win, Keeravani And Rajamouli Respond

It’s another milestone for the RRR team, as it bagged the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globe Awards. SS Rajamouli and his team have been receiving congratulatory messages from fans and famous personalities. Now, music legend Ilaiyaraaja has expressed his happiness as he congratulated the team for the big win. The caption of his post read: “MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli, RRR Movie for all your hard work, well deserved win… am very happy… congratulations."

MM Keeravani responded to the message and wrote, “Thanks a million Sir. You have always been our inspiration."

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also commented, “Thank you Raja garu."

Music maestro AR Rahman congratulated the team for the big win. He re-shared the winning video on Twitter and wrote, “Incredible…Paradigm shift, Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats SS Rajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"

Venkatesh Daggubati also sent his heartiest congratulations and said, “Absolutely phenomenal win!! Heartiest congratulations to MM Keeravaani gaaru and team and the entire team of RRR for creating history right here!"

SS Rajamouli also expressed his happiness for the win and said that he is speechless. In the tweet he wrote, “SPEECHLESS, Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations and thank you PEDDANNA for giving me Naatu Naatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release."

RRR missed out on the Best Non-English Language Film award to Argentina, 1985. This Rajamouli-directorial also stars Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It revolves around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

