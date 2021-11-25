Ilaiyaraaja's 'Get Well Soon' Message to Covid Positive Kamal Haasan: Need to Come Back Hale and Hearty

One of India’s greatest music directors Ilaiyaraaja on Wednesday sent a ‘get well soon’ message to actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Ilaiyaraaja, who very rarely tweets, wrote in Tamil, “Nalamaaga vara vendum Sagotharare. Kalai ulagai aha ena atchariyapada vaika vendum vaarungal seekiram." (You need to come back hale and hearty, brother. You need to make the world of arts be awestruck, come soon!)

Meanwhile, the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, where Kamal is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, on Wednesday said that the actor’s condition was stable. In a statement, the hospital said, “Sri Kamal Haasan has been undergoing treatment for Covid in Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. His investigative parameters are under control. His condition continues to be stable."

Furthermore, Haasan’s actor-daughter Shruti Haasan also expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father’s health on Twitter. “Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!" she wrote on the microblogging site. In a brief statement Monday, Haasan had said he experienced “mild cough" following his return from the US.

The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well. His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action film Vikram and the long-awaited Indian-2. Also, Haasan hosts reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 on Star Vijay channel.

(With IANS inputs)

