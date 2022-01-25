'Ilayaraja's First Student' Lydian Nadhaswaram Tweets Photo With Music Maestro; Pic Viral

Lydian Nadhaswaram, who claims to be the first and only student of musician Ilayaraja, has posted pictures of it on Twitter and his pictures are going viral.

Lydian, who made India proud by winning the CBS talent show ‘The World’s Best’ in 2019, announced on Monday that he was the first and one and the only student of music maestro Ilayaraja. He shared his pictures with Ilayaraja and they went viral with over 8000 likes.

He wrote, “Dear all, I’m very happy to inform you all that my music teacher “Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja uncle" said that I’m his First and only student in his experience..and he teaches me every day with so much love and care…I need all your blessings too. Thank you one and all." Many Ilayaraja fans are congratulating Lydian on the post and sharing it on their social media pages.

In the pictures, Lydian can be seen sitting near Ilayaraja’s feet holding a guitar. He is the son of composer Varshan Satheesh and can play 14 types of musical instruments.

Lydian is composing music for the upcoming film Barros, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. It is noteworthy that Ilayaraja had gifted a Nadaswaram to Lydian on his birthday in 2020. Lydian was also praised by Ilayaraja when he recreated the songs composed by Ilayaraja during the lockdown at home. Moreover, besides focusing on music, Lydian loves films just as much. He played the role of Guddu in Atkan Chatkan in the year 2020.

Speaking of IIayaraja, one of the greatest Indian music composers is also called a maestro among others by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. He is known for blending Indian folk music with western classical music techniques. The music maestro has won several awards, including the National Film Awards.

