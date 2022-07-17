Ileana D’Cruz Dating Katrina Kaif’s Brother Sebastian Laurent Michel: Reports

On Saturday, i.e., on the 16th of July, Ileana D’Cruz posted a picture from Katrina Kaif’s 39th birthday celebrations in Maldives. The actress posed with the birthday girl, and the picture also featured Vicky Kaushal, Anand Tiwari, Mini Mathur, Isabella Kaif and Sebastian Laurent Michel. It made many wonder when Katrina and Ileana became such close friends. The answer might be Katrina’s brother, model Sebastian Laurent Michel.

If reports are to be believed, then Ileana D’Cruz has found love in none other than Katrina’s brother, Sebastian. According to a report in ETimes, the duo is in a relationship for about six months now. The report also mentions that they often spend time together in Katrina Kaif’s old apartment in Bandra. They also spend time in Ileana’s residence, which is also in Bandra, and even in London.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years. Fans loved to see their pictures together. However, the two parted ways. While Ileana had confirmed breaking up with him, she chose to remain silent about why they split.

Sebastian, on the other hand, was spotted during Katrina Kaif’s wedding, and he shared quite a few pictures of his newly married sister. He chooses to stay away from the public eye, and even his Instagram account is private.

Well, we hope that the reports turn out to be true. On Thursday, Katrina had posted pictures from her ‘birthday wala din’. While fans waited to see her picture with husband Vicky Kaushal, she only posted pics with her girl gang and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal. It was Ileana who shared a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal, much to the delight of the fans. Katrina and Vicky had flown to Maldives on the 15th and the actress rang in her birthday there with her close friends, which also includes Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, Karishma Kohli and Anand Tiwari’s wife, actress Angira Dhar.

