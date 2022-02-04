Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Curves In Red Hot Bikini; Speaks About Body Positivity | See Pics

Ileana D’Cruz raised temperatures on Instagram once again as she posted a picture in a red bikini on Friday. She posted the same picture in her Instagram stories, too, with a message about body positivity. “So easy to get sucked into apps that get you alter your body so effortlessly to make you look “slimmer," “more toned" etc, etc, etc… Proud of the fact that I have deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I am embracing, every curve, all of me," a note along the picture read.

Ileana D’Cruz regularly posts pictures on Instagram either while working out or when holidaying. She has a huge fan following for her bikini pictures, which she had recently posted during her vacation to Maldives. The photos had gone viral with Ileana seen in different bikinis and posing for the camera on beaches and sea villas. The comment section of her pictures was flooded with hearts and fire emojis with fans drooling over Ileana’s beach bod.

Ileana is no doubt a beach person and fans can make that out from the Instagram feed. The actress’ recent pictures from Maldives, where she vacationed in December 2021, were a hit with netizens. She ended 2021 on the island country with a post on Instagram that read: “Adios 2021! You were lovely in parts but you shall not be missed! 2022 I’m gonna make you so bloody good!"

In another post, she was seen donning a sexy white bikini and having the time of her life in the sea. She paired the bikini blouse with matching lowers. In the video, Ileana can be seen in the selfie mode with her face sun kissed and walking in the sea.

Ileana has a massive fan following of more than 13.8 million followers on Instagram. The actress was last seen with Abhishek Bachchan in ‘The Big Bull’, a film based on the stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life. She enacted the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal. She has also been seen in many hit films like ‘Raid’ opposite Ajay Devgan, ‘Rustom’ opposite Akshay Kumar, ‘Barfi’ and ‘Main Tera Hero’.

Ileana’s fans are awaiting her next film ‘Unfair and Lovely’ opposite actor Randeep Hooda. Set in Haryana, this film will narrate the story of a woman’s fight against colour discrimination. In the meanwhile, it’s her bikini pictures that will keep her fans drooling over her.

