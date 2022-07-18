Ileana D’Cruz Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Body In Sexy Bikini Pic, Fans Call Her 'Fire'

If there is one actress who never fails to impress all with her too-hot-to-handle bikini pictures, then it absolutely is Ileana D’Cruz. Each time the actress drops a picture on social media, she leaves netizens gasping for breath. Once again, Ileana is setting fire with her latest click in which she can be seen soaking the sun in a hottest-ever bikini. The actress flaunts her perfectly toned body as she looks into the lens.

“Did you even go on a beach holiday if you didn’t take a selfie in a bikini???" the caption of her picture reads.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the photo has left netizens completely impressed. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. While one of the fans called her ‘Mind blowing’, another social media user commented, ‘absolutely fire’.

The picture is from Ileana’s Maldives vacation where she is with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and other of their friends. Recently, the Rustom actress dropped another picture in which she was seen posing with Katrina, Vicky, Anand Tiwari, Mini Mathur, Isabella Kaif and Sebastian Laurent Michel. Following this, the reports of Ileana dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian also made headlines. Later, E-Times reported that the duo is in a relationship for about six months now.

Ileana was earlier dating photographer Andrew Kneebone. The two dated for quiet sometime before they parted ways. Ileana had confirmed breaking up with him but chose to remain silent about the reason behind the same.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the 2021 movie The Big Bull, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. Ileana will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely along with Randeep Hooda. Apart from this, she also has a comedy-drama with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.