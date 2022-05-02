Home » News » Movies » Ileana D'Cruz Is Pretty Beach Bum In This Hot Throwback Pic, Says She Misses The Beach

Ileana D'Cruz Is Pretty Beach Bum In This Hot Throwback Pic, Says She Misses The Beach

Ileana D'Cruz shared a sizzling picture from her beach vacay.
Ileana D'Cruz shared a sizzling picture from her beach vacay.

Ileana D'Cruz shared a throwback picture from her Maldives trip on Monday. The actress set Instagram on fire with her bikini pic.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 02, 2022, 19:37 IST

Ileana D’Cruz raised the temperatures with a new bikini-clad picture on Monday evening. The actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which she was soaking in the vitamin sea. Ileana slipped into cute purple coordinates and donned a matching cape. She was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses while the sea doubled up as a picturesque background.

Sharing the picture, Ileana said, “Yes it’s a throwback. Yes I miss the beach. Yes I refrained from saying vitamin sea. Oh.. Oopsie #throwback #vitaminsea #haha #beachbum." The picture received numerous praises. “Wowww Georges sexy," wrote a fan. “Stunning," added another. “You are awesome," a third comment read. “You look lovely!" a fourth fan said.

Advertisement

For the unversed, this is a throwback picture from Ileana’s Maldives vacation. The actor had shared pictures in the same outfit back then as well. Besides the throwback picture, Ileana shared a glimpse of her workout session and shared a boomerang video with her cup of coffee.

RELATED NEWS

Last month, Ileana made headlines when she opened up about her suicidal tendencies. Referring to reports connecting her suicidal thoughts and her body issues, Ileana clarified that she did not develop the tendencies because she was insecure about her body. Opening up to Bollywood Hungama, Ileana said, “Yes, I was very self-conscious, that is one aspect. The other aspect is about being suicidal bit, it is a very sensitive topic and there has been a time in my life when I hit a very low point in my life. I did get to a situation where I was thinking about it. But it was not related to body issues, it was related to other issues."

On the work front, Ileana has completed shooting for her upcoming film Unfair And Lovely, opposite Randeep Hooda. The film talks about the struggle of a woman of colour. Apart from this, Ileana will also appear along with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a yet-to-be-titled film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: May 02, 2022, 19:37 IST