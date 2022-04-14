Ileana D’Cruz Opens Up About Having ‘Suicidal Thoughts,' Says It Was Related To Her Body Issues

Ileana D’Cruz has always been vocal about her mental health. She dealt with body issues from a very young age. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Rustom actress revealed that there was a time in her life when she had developed suicidal tendencies.

Referring to media articles that made a connection between her suicidal thoughts and her body issues, Ileana cleared the rumours and stated that she did not feel suicidal because she was insecure about her body. Opening up to the news portal, Ileana said, “Yes, I was very self-conscious, that is one aspect. The other aspect is about being suicidal bit, it is a very sensitive topic and there has been a time in my life when I hit a very low point in my life. I did get to a situation where I was thinking about it. But it was not related to body issues, it was related to other issues."

Talking about healing, Ileana revealed during the conversation that music did help her to a great extent in getting better. She thinks there is music for every mood and it surely makes you feel better.

Last year, the actress spoke about facing body-shaming from the age of 12 years. Calling it an “ingrained scar." Ileana revealed that people used to pass comments on her body. She said that these comments stayed with her and for a very long time, she believed what random people said about her body. In 2017, in an Instagram video, she even accepted battling depression and Body Dysmorphic Disorder. However, she felt that things changed when she received professional help and accepted herself the way she was.

On the work front, Ileana has completed shooting for her upcoming film Unfair And Lovely, opposite Randeep Hooda. The film talks about the struggle of a woman of colour. Apart from this, Ileana will also appear along with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a yet-to-be-titled film.

