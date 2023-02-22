Ileana D’Cruz Says the 'Pap Culture' Isn't Meant for Her, Opens Up About Working 'Quietly With My Head Down'

Ileana D’Cruz might not be doing films actively but the actress has a massive fan following on social media where she actively puts up posts. The actress, who was last seen in the film The Big Bull, said in a recent interview that she has not vanished and has been working on a lot of projects. She opened up about the paparazzi culture and shared that one sees her getting popped because she does not share her whereabouts.

“I hate it when people say that! I don’t vanish! I am right here. You don’t see me getting papped, because I don’t share my whereabouts. I did get the taste of the pap culture a while ago, but I realised it wasn’t meant for me. It’s not who I am, and I think it’s completely okay to be different. I have been working and have finished shooting a lot of good work. So, yes, I have been doing good work, but doing it very quietly with my head down," the actress told The Times of India.

Ob being asked whether she fears being overlooked by filmmakers for not making public appearances, she said that she thinks about it. She continued, “I tried doing the whole PR thing, thinking I needed to be seen more. But at the end of the day, I didn’t really see too much of a difference. It’s all about the personal equation you share with people (filmmakers). Producers and directors like to know their actors a little more. So, I like meeting people who are like-minded and who I want to work with. That’s the route I have taken. When I am working, that becomes my priority, and once I am done with it, I switch off for a bit and spend time with my family. I feel that’s a good balance to have because I am not someone who can just work 24/7."

On the work front, was last seen in the film The Big Bull. Next, she will be seen in Unfair & Lovely and

and untitled Shirsha Guha film.

