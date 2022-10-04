Ileana D'cruz Takes a Mirror Selfie As She Flaunts Her Drop-Dead Gorgeous Yellow Bikini Look; Pic

Which is that one actress who comes to your mind when you think about somebody setting social media on fire with her pictures? It’s obviously Ileana D’Cruz. Each time the actress drops her gorgeous pictures on the internet, she leaves everyone completely stunned. Once again, Ileana has left everyone jaw-dropped with her hottest-ever bikini picture.

Recently, Ileana took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture in which she can be seen taking a mirror selfie. She posed in a yellow bikini and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. The actress kept her hair open and wore simple slippers for the picture.

Soon after the picture was shared, several fans shared took a screenshot of the same to share it on Twitter. “Finally..#ileanadcruz in a full-fledged #bikini selfie waiting for years for this full pic," one of the fans wrote. While another social media user called her ‘bikini queen’, one of the comments also read, ‘sexiest Ileana’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ileana D’cruz is currently dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Recently, Karan Johar revealed the same on Koffee With Karan 7 but Katrina did not confirm or deny it. KJo talked to Katrina about their Maldives vacation which was also joined by Ilena and said, ‘We don’t have to confirm that’, seemingly confirming the relationship. “On a Maldives trip some images came out and I was doing the math in my head. I said ‘okay I saw these two meet for the first time in front of me at a party’ and I’m like ‘that moved fast as well’," he said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the 2021 movie The Big Bull, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. Ileana will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely along with Randeep Hooda. Apart from this, she also has a comedy-drama with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here