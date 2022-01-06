Ileana D'Cruz's 'Oopsie' Moment in Maldives Is Too Hot to Handle; See Here

Ileana D’Cruz is always there to bust our mid-week blues. Right? The actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives. On Thursday, Ileana posted a photo of herself from the beach destination but it is her caption that is becoming her fans’ favourite. The actress can be seen making a goofy face while holding a summer hat in her hands. The text on the hat read: ‘Do Not Disturb.’ The scenic view in the backdrop is adding more blue hue to the picture. Going by the actress’ caption, the photo was clicked after she ‘accidentally’ ate a whole chocolate cake by herself. Too cute, Ileana. Also, if you eat a whole cake by yourself, Ileana ‘won’t judge you.’ In her caption, she wrote: “When you accidentally eat a whole chocolate cake. #oopsie. PSA - I won’t judge you if you eat a whole cake."

Ileana is a beach person, no doubt about it. The actress often picks the Maldives or some other island for chilling in between her work schedules. For now, she is making memories in the Maldives. She ended 2021 on the island with this post on Instagram. “Adios 2021! You were lovely in parts but you shall not be missed! 2022 I’m gonna make you so bloody good!" read her caption.

Ileana D’Cruz is best-known for her work in Bollywood and south films. She made her acting debut with the 2006 Telugu movie Devadasu and has also featured in movies like The Big Bull, Khatarnak, Kedi, Munna, Bhale Dongalu, Rechipo, Nenu Naa Rakshasi and Nanban.

Her next film is Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.

