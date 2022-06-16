'I'll Repay All My Loans...': Kamal Haasan's Statement After Vikram's Success is Viral

The box office success of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has brought the actor much-needed relief. The film is still going strong at the ticket window. The movie has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and has shattered numerous records at the box office. The action thriller has earned over Rs 300 crore at the global box office in just five days, and it has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the public.

Meanwhile, the actor is extremely happy following the success of the film. According to the latest tweet on Thyview’s official Twitter handle, on the success of Vikram, Kamal said, “I’ll repay all my loans, I’ll eat to my heart’s content & I’ll give whatever I can to my family and friends.

Fans also cheered him up in the comments sections. One of the fans said, “U deserve all the success anna…celebrate it hard."

Another fan wrote, “The man deserves every bit of it. Hope his era is now back again."

The film was released on June 3 and received a good response. Apart from Telugu, it is also gaining popularity in Tamil and Hindi. According to reports, Telugu rights of the film have been acquired by Sreshth Movies, a production company owned by Nithiin.

On the other hand, reports about the movie’s OTT streaming have recently gone viral on social media. It seems that Disney+Hotstar has acquired the OTT rights to this movie at a huge price in Telugu as well as Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vikram has a stellar cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for Vikram, which was financed by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Fans of Kamal Haasan are eagerly anticipating Indian 2 after Vikram. In director Shankar’s Indian 2, Haasan will play the protagonist opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.

