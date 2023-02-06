Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom transcends borders. The actor enjoys a massive following in different countries, including our neighbours, Pakistan. As Pakistani artists are banned in India, screening of Indian films in the neighbouring country is banned, too. Weeks after Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster Pathaan released in theatres worldwide, illegal screenings were reported in Pakistan.

According to a report in Dawn, Pathaan was being screened illegally in Karachi, near the Defence Housing Authority. Firework Events company was organising the screening of Pathaan at different locations in Pakistan, cited Pakistani media. It is also reported that the tickets were sold at Rs 900 PKR.

The Sindh Board of Films Censor (SBFC) has now taken action in the matter and the screenings have now reportedly stopped.

Dawn also quoted SBFC as saying, “No person shall make or arrange a public or private exhibition of a film by means of cinematograph unless the film has been duly certified for public exhibition by the Board." It added that screening of films not certified by the board may cause upto three years of imprisonment and fines upto Rs 100,000 (Pakistani rupee), for those responsible.

The Sindh Board of Film Censor has demanded the Firework Events to cancel its shows immediately and the screenings have been stopped. Reports suggest that most of the theatres which were screening Pathaan illegally were houseful.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana, along with Shah Rukh.

