'I'm A Fan Of Her Work': Rukmini Maitra On Comparison With Kangana Ranaut For Noti Binodini Biopics

Actress Kangana Ranaut took the Internet by storm when she announced her next film - a biopic on Bengali actress Binodini Dasi, fondly called Noti Binodini - on Wednesday. Kangana will play the lead role in the film which will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar. But she is not the one to work on a biopic on Noti Binodini. Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra will also appear in a film based on the life of the renowned theatre actress. The film, titled Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan, is being directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. Now, Rukmini has opened up about the comparisons that will be made between her and Kangana Ranaut’s performances.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Sanak actress said, “But, it would also be an honour being compared to Kangana. She is such a senior and a marvellous actor. I’m a fan of her work myself. So, what more can I say? I will try and do the utmost justice to my film and I’m sure Kangana will also be brilliant as always"

For Rukmini Maitra, it is a matter of pride as not just the Bengali cinema but other film industries of India are also bringing into light the lives of exceptional and brilliant regional actors. “I think it’s great news. To begin with, that Bengali stalwart is being recognised once again and being given her due credit. It’s almost a phoenix effect that I feel is happening to the Life of Binodini right now," she told the publication.

Talking about her own film, which was announced in September, Rukmini Maitra said she feels “proud" that the entire country is now recognising the work of Noti Binodini, who was known for her theatre work. She said: “Even though my film Binodiini has already been announced, being a Bengali I feel very proud that the country is talking about an iconic Bengali woman who has carved the way for women in theatre/films nationwide, against all odds" and wished the team of Kangana Ranaut’s film: “So, all my very best wishes to the entire team, taking Bengal forward once again."

In September, Rukmini announced a biopic on Noti Binodini with this post:

Kangana Ranaut and her team announced the Noti Binodini biopic on Wednesday. The film will reportedly be shot on a large budget, and Kangana will begin filming in the second half of the following year.

