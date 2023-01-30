Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has set an example of how to take on trolls, being unafraid of speaking her mind. Besides her impeccable fashion sense, Malaika has also impressed many with her enticing dance moves. The 49-year-old once made the headlines for the song Munni Badnaam Hui.

Malaika had to face harsh criticisms from the masses as well as online critics for featuring in the item song Munni Badnaam Hui from the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg. The actress was married to Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan at the time. Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant, back then, alleged that Malaika was not labelled an item girl because of her strong connection with the Khan family.

Advertisement

Naturally, the nasty comment did not sit well with the Chaiyya Chaiyya dancer. According to Bollywoodshaadis.com, Malaika, during a 2008 interview with Hindustan Times, defended herself and asserted, “In that case, I should be in every Salman film and in every special appearance song he does. He hasn’t made me, I’m a self-made woman."

Malaika got hitched to Arbaaz Khan on December 12, 1998. However, the duo, parents to son Arhaan Khan, parted ways on May 11, 2017, after more than 15 years of marriage. Currently, the actress is in a blissful relationship with Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple does not appear to get enough of each other, dropping mushy pictures on social media. Meanwhile, Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz has also moved on and is presently dating Italian model-actress Giorgia Andriani.

Advertisement

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in the dance number Aap Jaisa Koi from Ayushmann Khurrana’s An Action Hero. She also featured in a special Disney+Hotstar show - Moving In With Malaika, where she revealed certain insights about her professional and personal life. Moving in With Malaika, witnessed the arrival of numerous A-list celebrities including Farah Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, and others that entertained the audience.

Read all the Latest Movies News here