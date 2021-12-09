IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021: Jai Bhim, Shershaah, Sooryavanshi Rank Highest, Aspirants Top Web Series

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the 10 movies and TV shows that were most popular with IMDb users in India this year. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, this exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year.

Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, these 10 titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist.

>IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021:

Jai Bhim

Shershaah

Sooryavanshi

Master

Sardar Udham

Mimi

Karnan

Shiddat

Drishyam 2

Haseen Dillruba

Of all the web series released in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, these 10 series generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist.

>IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021:

Aspirants

Dhindora

The Family Man

The Last Hour

Sunflower

Candy

Ray

Grahan

November Story

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

“Entertainment fans around the world rely on IMDb to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch," said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb. “This year’s list of the top movies and streaming series reflects the diversity of popular content in India, including titles across Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Additionally, demonstrating content consumption patterns in India, for the first time ever, two of this year’s Top 10 Web Series — Aspirants and Dhindora — are available to stream for free on YouTube, while the others are available on subscription-based channels."

The IMDb Best of 2021 section features a variety of additional year-end Top 10 lists as well as retrospective photo galleries, trailers, original videos (including an upcoming In Memoriam video), and other coverage at https://www.imdb.com/best-of.

