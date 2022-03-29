Imlie Fame Fahmaan Khan Mourns Female Fan's Death, Pens Heartfelt Note

Imlie famed actor Fahmaan Khan is mourning the demise of a female fan, who recently passed away after battling an illness for quite some time. Sharing the sad news with his fans and followers, the TV actor took to his official Instagram account and penned down a heartfelt note along with a picture of his fan. Through the emotional note, Fahmaan revealed that he knew his fan for a long time, but wasn’t aware that she was battling an illness, as he used to interact with her on social media.

Fahmaan added that he is privileged to receive this amount of love and support from his fans, which is immeasurable. The actor went on to thank the female fan for posting such amazing edits on a fan page, which she used to operate and said that he will visit her page to cherish the memories. While posting a picture of his fan on his Instagram, Fahmaan wrote, “This post and this caption come with a very very heavy heart. This is Fulya, I've been in touch with her for quite some time now by genuinely following each and every post she posted with her daily mentions in stories and her wonderful edits, all of this came from a very pure soul. She was a wonderful human being. It breaks my heart to know that she was ill for as long as I knew her and even before that but never once did she mention it.”

Advertisement

The actor further added, “One of the things about being an actor is that we receive unconditional love from fans. And Fulya was, is, and always will be the example of unconditional love. I am going to visit your page time and again Fulya and I know you would smile from heaven and know that you are and always will be special. Silent prayers for this beautiful soul.”

For those who don’t know, Fahmaan rose to stardom after his role in Imlie, in which he played the character of Aryan Singh Rathore. Before this, fans witnessed his amazing acting skills in TV shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, and Kya Qasoor Hai Amala Ka?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.