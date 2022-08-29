Home » News » Movies » Imlie: Lead Actors Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Confirm Exit From Show Post Leap; Watch Video

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 29, 2022, 20:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer confirm their exit from Imlie

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, who play the lead pair in TV serial Imlie, confirmed that they will be exiting the show since it would be taking a leap

Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer who played the lead in the show received a lot of love and praise from the audience for their on-screen chemistry. However, Fahmaan, along with Sumbul, has now announced quitting the show.

Fahmaan took to Instagram and posted the video which he captioned, “Thank you and love you." He announced his exit from the show in the video. Fahmaan said that his fans deserve to know the truth and the news that is circulating everywhere about his and Sumbul’s exit is true. He said that they were told about the exit, and it was a decision that the makers took so as to fit in a generation leap on the show. He added, “Aryan and Imlie had a great journey." Everything that is good comes to an end and nothing remains forever… Imlie’s name will forever be a big one in my career." See the video here:

Sumbul talked about her on-screen chemistry with Fahmaan and thanked the audience for loving and supporting them unconditionally. In the end, Fahmaan and Sumbul asked fans to keep showering their love and support on the show Imlie, as only the characters will change and not the makers.

As soon as Fahmaan uploaded the video, fans took to comments section and started sharing their views. One fan wrote, “This one is the worst news I ever saw 😭," while another wrote, “You guys made us emotional." Another comment read, “Sumaan/ arylie ke bina mere liye to koi imlie nhi hai 👎mere se toh nhi hone vala support aap dono ke bina."

While playing the character of Aryan Singh Rathore, Fahmaan Khan left everyone impressed with his charming personality and acting chops. Well, there’s no doubt that Fahmaan is an incredible actor and has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him. However, his fans might be highly disappointed after hearing this news.

first published: August 29, 2022, 20:52 IST
last updated: August 29, 2022, 20:52 IST