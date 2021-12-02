'Immensely Fortunate': Actor Sanskruti Balgude Thanks Mi Honar Superstar After Finale

The grand finale of the Marathi dance reality show, ‘Mi Honar Superstar’, was aired recently on Star Pravah. The reality show was popular all over Maharashtra and actor Sanskruti Balgude had made a comeback on Marathi television with Mi Honar Superstar after almost ten years.

Sanskruti won a lot of hearts with her stint on the show. Once the event was over, she thanked the team, channel, co-stars and viewers in an Instagram post. She thanked actor Ankush Chaudhary who was a judge on the show, by uploading a photo with him on her Instagram.

Her caption read, “As I even begin to pen down about this journey it makes me so sentimental..! But I am gonna pull through anyway.. They say good times always fly away before u even know it.. and that’s exactly how these 3 months of “Mi Honar Superstar" went by.. Although it hurt so bad when it was all over, I feel and felt immensely blessed, fortunate and grateful to be a tiny part of this spectacular journey and team.."

In this post, she thanked a few more people and entities by tagging them. Star Pravah, Frames Production Company, Satish Rajwade and other members of the team were all thanked for showing faith in her.

According to a Times of India report, she said that her journey on the show would not have been possible without these people. Meanwhile, ‘Mi Honar Superstar Jallosh Dance cha’ had its finale where four teams — ‘The Lions Crew’, ‘Nehul-Samiksha, Vijay-Chetan and ‘Minus Three’ — fought it out. The Nehul-Samiksha duo clinched the title, while The Lions Crew and Vijay-Chetan emerged first and second runners-up respectively.

