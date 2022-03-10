Impact Of Korean Dramas On The World

Korean dramas, Korean music, Korean cuisines and Korean culture are taking over the world. In the past few years, the Korean entertainment industry has put its strong foot in the Asian and non-Asian countries. The cinema that comes from South Korea is light, funny, intense, and appealing which is why it is gaining immense popularity across the globe. Asian countries witnessed the wave of K-pop and K-music years before it entered the US. Now, the western audience is also becoming a huge fan of it. It has created a massive impact on the cultural and traditional shift in various countries. Countries have started organising Korean fairs to address the immense popularity of the culture.

With Korean dramas making their space in the world, people start finding South Korea as a magnificent tourist location. According to a report published in The Korea Herald, more than half of the tourists that visited South Korea came thereafter watching Korean dramas. People are also liking the food of Korea as it’s healthy, light and induces weight loss. Korean cuisine has started appearing on the menu of various Indian restaurants to satisfy the taste palate of Indian fans.

Advertisement

Korean dramas and movies also display a wide range of fashionable outfits. Looking at them, the women belonging to different countries have tried transforming their idea of fashion. According to a study published in Advances in Social Science, Education and Humanities Research, it was found that females in China are highly influenced by Korean clothing and opt for their way of dressing. Off-shoulder and cold shoulder tops and dresses are gaining huge popularity amongst Chinese women.

Romantic dramas such as Its Okay to Not Be Okay, You Are My Spring, My First First Love, and others have topped the list of must-watch. One of the turning points in the South Korean industry was the 2019 movie, ‘Parasite’ winning the Academy Award for the Best Picture. It created a space for thriller shows and movies and showed the versatility of the Korean entertainment industry. The recently popular blockbuster hit was Squid Game which came on Netflix and took the internet by storm.

Advertisement

Not just in Asian countries, but people in the United States are also adopting the culture of Koreans. As per the student news portal The Mercury, it is found that after the popularity of Korean dramas, America has witnessed cultural diversity. It has started to adopt the changes in Hollywood culture.

Advertisement

There are multiple reasons for the popularity of K-dramas. One such reason is that it caters to a large audience by minimising the use of sex and nudity. Their romance is calm and appealing rather than intense which attracts the audience to itself. Apart from that, the lockdown has created a huge paradigm shift for bringing the entertainment world of South Korea in front of the world with various OTT platforms.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.