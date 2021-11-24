'Impromptu Decision': Actor Manit Joura on Why He Quit Kundali Bhagya

Manit Joura, who is essaying the character of Rishabh Luthra in the TV serial, Kundali Bhagya, has put all the discussions to rest after he decided to quit the show. He has decided to leave the show after being a part of it for four years. Now, he has shared the reasons why he decided to quit the show. The actor said that he has given his best to the show according to his ability. He said the decision to quit the show was an “impromptu" one and he did not think much about it.

According to a report in Etimes, Manit shot a 20-minute long sequence recently during which he decided to bid adieu to the show.

“I didn’t contemplate the decision but it was rather impromptu. In fact, I joined the show full-fledged after Prem Bandhan ended in June this year with a feeling that ki achha kuchh karenge. But over a while, I started feeling that I had given almost everything to the character," Etimes quoted Manit as saying.

Manit said that according to the storyline of the show, his character Rishabh Luthra goes off to London to return to India after a few days. He felt that this was the correct time to make a graceful exit.

Manit said that the director of Kundali Bhagya expressed shock over his decision to quit the show. Manit himself said that the portrayal of Rishabh has given him recognition and stability. However, it won’t do justice with the character to have him as he ‘won’t enjoy performing the part’.

In appreciation of the makers of the Kundali Bhagya, Manit said he has made some “great associations and indelible memories" on the show. He said that he is grateful to the makers for the opportunity.

Commenting on the future, Manit said, “I want to be known for my choices and the body of work I am doing and have been doing."

