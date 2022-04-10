'Imran Khan's Exit Teaches...' Simi Garewal Tweets About Pak PM Losing Trust Votes, Ousting

Actress and television personality Simi Garewal has shared her reaction to Imran Khan’s recent ousting as the Pakistan Prime Minister. On late Saturday night, Imran was ousted as the Pak PM after he lost a no-confidence vote. The decision came after several twists and turns unfolding in the country. Simi, taking to Twitter, said she’s known the cricketer-turned-politician for 40 years now and shared her take on the turn of events.

She said that Imran Khan’s exit as the Pakistan PM teaches a joint opposition can dismiss a popular PM and that politics has no space for idealists. She added that while Imran might have other failings, he is not corrupt. “#ImranKhanPrimeMinister exit teaches: 1. A joint opposition can dismiss a popular Prime Minister. 2 Politics is no place for idealists. (I’ve known Imran for 40 yrs & idealism is at his core). He may have other failings - but corruption is not one of them," her tweet read.

This isn’t the first time Simi has tweeted about Imran. When he became the Pak PM, she posted a controversial tweet about his political leadership and death, as reported by Hindustan Times. After receiving flak for it, Simi pulled down the tweet and posted a congratulatory tweet for him. “Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI. You worked tirelessly for this day. And the new harder journey has just begun. Wishing you every success..make those dreams you harboured a reality. You can do it. And be safe," she tweeted.

In 2016, when Imran was visiting India, Simi reunited with her friend and shared a picture with him. “Nice to meet up with an old friend (& Pakistan PM-in-waiting?) in Delhi. Imran Khan!" she wrote at the time. Simi had previously hosted Imran on her popular talk show A Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Meanwhile, all eyes on Pakistan to see who will replace Imran Khan as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

