Imtiaz Ali, Raj-DK, Nitesh Tiwari, Other Filmmakers Launch Initiative to Mentor and Launch New Talent

At FICCI Frames fast track event in Mumbai, producer Mahaveer Jain and film production studio Jio Studios announced that they are launching a unique initiative called Newcomers to mentor and launch new talents. Joining them in a panel were prominent filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Ram Madhwani, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, Amit Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Imtiaz Ali and Anees Bazmee.

Talking about it, Jain, who conceived the idea along with Jyoti Deshpande, Chairperson FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee and CEO of Viacom 18, said, “It’s our attempt to create a bigger pool of talent and to give back to the industry. We will provide a platform to new actors, writers, directors, music talents and a wide range of technicians through this initiative. Together, we will work to build our tomorrow."

Sharma of Badhaai Ho (2018) fame, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn, shared, “We need to make more films and dates of actors are only limited. Also, we need fresh talent."

Advertisement

DK added, “We were new and naive when we started our journey. We were making Shor In The City (2010) with all newcomers but it was fantastic. Our posters even now are never about the faces but the content of the film."

His creative partner Nidimoru, both of who has the Indian spin-off of Citadel and Guns And Gulaabs in their kitty, said, “If a film doesn’t do well, it’s labelled flop and goes out of theatres in no time. There has to be a system for films to have a sustained phase, so that filmmakers can make content with newcomers."

Expressing his thoughts, Tiwari said, “After sometime, I personally stopped looking at stars as stars. I evaluate them as performers. I never create content keeping stars in mind. Casting comes later, after the script is ready."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Bazmee shared, “Creating good content with new talent is better than making a bad film with a star. Also, even stars want good stories. No one says, ‘I am okay to do a film without knowing the story.’"

Advertisement

Ali, who is currently working on a biopic of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila with actors Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, remarked that he is looking forward to working with talents that are not yet known by the audience. He continued, “All the people present here have come with a belief that this idea is good for us. We all are believers and we are very happy to work with people who are not known by the audiences. But the commerce is important too. We would always love to create good stories with everyone and we are looking forward to seeing how this gets monetised."

Other filmmakers who are also a part of the initiative include Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sukumar, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kabir Khan, Gauri Shinde, R Balki, Aanand L Rai, AR Murugadoss, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, Ali Abbas Zafar, Siddharth Anand, Jagan Shakti and Vishnuvardhan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here