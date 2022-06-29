Imtiaz Ali: Response for She Season 2 Encourages Me to Come Up with More Interesting Yet Subtle Story Ideas

The new season of the web series She has been trending in Netflix’s Global Top 10. One of the most watched non-English titles this week, the series has turned out to be a audience favourite featuring in the Top 10 of 11 countries within two weeks of its release. The series has been watched for more than 9.5 million hours. It has also been trending at #1 on Netflix India’s Top TV list for the week.

The layered story and nuanced portrayal of a mild-mannered woman who discovers her confidence and sexuality has found popularity and admiration with audiences across countries and cultures. She Season 2 features a talented ensemble cast such as Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, Shivani Rangole, Sam Mohan, Suhita Thatte, amongst others. Aaditi reprises her bold role as Bhumika Pardeshi (Bhumi), a constable who goes undercover as a sex worker to discover the secrets in the dark alleys of Mumbai’s underbelly.

Written and created by Imtiaz Ali, SHE S2 is directed by Arif Ali and produced by Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. The second season shows Bhumi in a dynamic new avatar. Embracing a double life, the protagonist Bhumi constantly battles between duty and desire, juggling responsibilities, strenuous relationships and suppressed secrets. SHE: Season 2 sees Bhumi continue to discover herself, exploring themes of sexual awakening and duality. She is absolutely magnetic in the way she plays the double risk of being the hunter and the hunted, finding herself falling deeper into the complex web of Nayak’s plans whilst smoothly thwarting Fernandez’s suspicions.

Writer and showrunner of the series, Imtiaz Ali says, “I am elated at the response because I feel that the basic conflict of ‘She’ is very subtle and internal. It’s about a woman who feels she has no sexual prowess and when she has to put on an act of being a sex-worker as part of her call of duty, she discovers that the very thing that used to be her biggest disadvantage becomes her biggest weapon. Something that’s so internal and subtle has found traction with the global audience and that is a matter of great happiness and hope for me. It encourages me to come up with more interesting although subtle story ideas in the future."

