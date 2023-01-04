In Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Abhishek and Anagha at Loggerheads Over Daughter’s Custody

Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte has constantly ruled the TRP charts which signifies its popularity across Marathi households. Adapted from the Bengali daily soap Sreemoyee, it airs on Star Pravah and narrates the tale of a woman named Arundhati, who aspires to create her own identity amidst emotional abuse by her husband and in-laws.

The daily soap is currently witnessing an interesting twist because of the continuous tussle between Abhishek Deshmukh (Niranjan Kulkarni) and his wife Anagha Deshmukh (Ashwini Mahangade). The fight escalated to the point where Abhishek abducted their own daughter, fearing legal custody being given away to Anagha.

A promo giving us a glimpse of the upcoming episode has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Star Pravah. This episode will air on January 5 at 19:30 PM. When Anagha finds that her daughter is missing, she immediately informs her mother-in-law Arundhati. After a lot of futile searching and speculations, Abhishek is finally suspected.

The family members gather up to lodge a complaint against him but are relieved to find him playing with his daughter in the backyard. For more details, viewers will have to watch the episode which will air tomorrow.

Viewers came up with a lot of mixed reactions towards this promo. A user wrote that Arundhati is the main reason for the differences which seeped in between Abhishek and Anagha’s marriage. Another objected over the negative portrayal of men in this series. For those who have not followed up with the serial, Abhishek was having an extra-marital affair but he confessed to his mother Arundhati.

Arundhati decided to tell Anagha as well. However, this didn’t go well with her and this led to constant friction between the couple. Abhishek feels that Arundhati should not have revealed this to Anagha. However, Arundhati felt that there should be no secrets between a couple since her own relationship with her husband Anirudh was strained when he had an extramarital affair with a colleague.

